Notice of the potential sale of the former RFA Austin and RFA Rosalie for recycling only

Expressions of interest will only be accepted from companies that have appropriate facilities within the UK or included within the current European List of ship recycling facilities.

The vessels are moored at Bidston in Birkenhead and will be sold from there. More information for both vessels can be found within the Sale Summaries.

All parties interested in purchasing the vessel/s for Recycling will need to complete and submit the Compliance Declaration to the following:

DESLSOC-DESANAVY@mod.gov.uk and DESLD-DESACommercial@mod.gov.uk no later than 5.00pm (GMT) Thursday 8 July 2021.

It is hoped that viewings will take place early Sept 2021 but please do not book any travel until you have received the Invitation to Tender (ITT). UK COVID-19 restrictions/procedures at the time will apply.