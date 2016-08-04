Notice of potential sale: former RFA Diligence a forward repair ship

Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) is inviting expressions of interest for the sale of:

Diligence is moored at HM Naval Base Portsmouth and will be sold from there. The vessel is in good repair but is no longer in running condition since decommissioning in 2015 but is sound for towing..

All parties interested in purchasing the vessel for ‘further use’ will need to complete and submit the statement of understanding and send it via e-mail to: desld-desa-commercial@mod.gov.uk and desld-desnavy@mod.gov.uk no later than 5pm (GMT) Thursday 28 March 2019.

Note: Only completed Statements of Understanding that have been received and the Authority deem viable will be invited to a quick walk around of the vessel lasting no more than an hour. A more in-depth viewing of the vessel will be hosted with questions and answers once the Invitation to Tender (ITT) has been sent out to all interested parties

Only offers in excess of £800,000 will be considered.