Nominal roll of consultant awards in England and Wales: 2019
A list of all consultants in receipt of a national Clinical Excellence or Distinction Award, with details of the award they hold.
Documents
Details
This nominal roll is the list of recipients of national Clinical Excellence Awards that were in payment on 1 April 2020, including new awards made in the 2019 round.
Consultants who had retired before this date should not appear on this list.
If trusts or award holders find any inaccuracies, please complete the employment change notification form.