Nominal roll of consultant awards in England and Wales: 2018

A list of all consultants in receipt of a national Clinical Excellence or Distinction Award, with details of the award they hold.

Published 3 May 2019
Last updated 22 May 2019 — see all updates
From:
Advisory Committee on Clinical Excellence Awards

National nominal roll: 2018

Details

This nominal roll is the list of recipients of national Clinical Excellence Awards that were in payment on 1 May 2019, including new awards made in the 2018 round.

Consultants who had retired before this date should not appear on this list.

If trusts or award holders find any inaccuracies, please complete the employment change notification form.

  1. Updated national nominal roll. Consultants previously missing have been added.
  2. First published.