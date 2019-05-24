Transparency data
NIO transparancy data on GPC and spending over £25,000
A monthly-updated list of all financial transactions spending over £25,000 made by NIO, as part of the Government's commitment to transparency in expenditure
Documents
NIO Finance Transparency Data August 2015
View online Download CSV 711Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
NIO Finance Transparency Data September 2015
View online Download CSV 335Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
NIO Finance Transparency Data October 2015
View online Download CSV 1.04KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
NIO Finance Transparency Data November 2015
View online Download CSV 2.62KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
NIO Finance Transparency Data December 2015
View online Download CSV 585Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
NIO Finance Transparency Data January 2016
View online Download CSV 738Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
NIO Finance Transparency Data December 2018 - January 2019
View online Download CSV 1.25KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
NIO Finance Transparency Data February 2019
View online Download CSV 327Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Documents