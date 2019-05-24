Transparency data

NIO transparancy data on GPC and spending over £25,000

A monthly-updated list of all financial transactions spending over £25,000 made by NIO, as part of the Government's commitment to transparency in expenditure

Published 24 May 2019
From:
Northern Ireland Office and The Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP

Documents

NIO Finance Transparency Data August 2015

View online Download CSV 711Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NIO Finance Transparency Data September 2015

View online Download CSV 335Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NIO Finance Transparency Data October 2015

View online Download CSV 1.04KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NIO Finance Transparency Data November 2015

View online Download CSV 2.62KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NIO Finance Transparency Data December 2015

View online Download CSV 585Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NIO Finance Transparency Data January 2016

View online Download CSV 738Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NIO Finance Transparency Data December 2018 - January 2019

View online Download CSV 1.25KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NIO Finance Transparency Data February 2019

View online Download CSV 327Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Comms@nio.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Documents

Published 24 May 2019