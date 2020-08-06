NHS Test and Trace statistics (England): 23 July to 29 July 2020
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 9 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.
The data reflects the first 9 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace.
For testing, the data includes:
- people tested for coronavirus
- people testing positive for coronavirus
- time taken for test results to become available
For contact tracing, it includes:
- people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
- close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached
