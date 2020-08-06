Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace statistics (England): 23 July to 29 July 2020

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 9 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Published 6 August 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Weekly NHS Test and Trace bulletin, England: 23 July to 29 July 2020

PDF, 983KB, 31 pages

NHS Test and Trace statistics 23 July to 29 July 2020: data tables

ODS, 38.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The data reflects the first 9 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace.

For testing, the data includes:

  • people tested for coronavirus
  • people testing positive for coronavirus
  • time taken for test results to become available

For contact tracing, it includes:

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached
