NHS test and trace statistics (England): 18 June to 24 June 2020
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 4 of NHS test and trace contact tracing in England.
Documents
Details
The data reflects the first 4 weeks of operation of the contact tracing element of NHS test and trace.
For testing, it includes:
- people tested for coronavirus
- people testing positive for coronavirus
- time taken for test results to become available
For contact tracing, it includes:
- people transferred to the contact tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
- close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached
Published 2 July 2020