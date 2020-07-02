Transparency data

NHS test and trace statistics (England): 18 June to 24 June 2020

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 4 of NHS test and trace contact tracing in England.

Published 2 July 2020
Details

The data reflects the first 4 weeks of operation of the contact tracing element of NHS test and trace.

For testing, it includes:

  • people tested for coronavirus
  • people testing positive for coronavirus
  • time taken for test results to become available

For contact tracing, it includes:

  • people transferred to the contact tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached
