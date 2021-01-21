NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 7 January to 13 January 2021
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 33 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.
Documents
Details
The data reflects the first 33 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March.
Testing:
- people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- time taken for test results to become available
Contact tracing:
- people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
- close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and time taken for them to be reached
Published 21 January 2021