NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 31 December 2020 to 6 January 2021

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 32 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Published 14 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England): 31 December 2020 to 6 January 2021

PDF, 1.77MB, 39 pages

NHS Test and Trace statistics, 28 May 2020 to 6 January 2021: data tables

ODS, 124KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May to 6 January 2021: data tables

View online Download CSV 35.8KB

Pillar 2 tests conducted: 28 May to 6 January 2021

ODS, 584KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This week the demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive  is not available while we investigate the data quality.

The data reflects the first 32 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March.

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • time taken for test results to become available

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and time taken for them to be reached
Published 14 January 2021

