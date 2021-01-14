NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 31 December 2020 to 6 January 2021
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 32 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.
This week the demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive is not available while we investigate the data quality.
The data reflects the first 32 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March.
Testing
- people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- time taken for test results to become available
Contact tracing
- people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
- close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and time taken for them to be reached
Published 14 January 2021