NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 24 December to 30 December

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 31 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Published 7 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England): 24 December to 30 December

NHS Test and Trace statistics, 28 May to 30 December 2020: data tables

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May to 30 December 2020: data tables

Demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive, 28 May to 30 December 2020: data tables

Pillar 2 tests conducted: 28 May to 30 December 2020

Details

The data reflects the first 31 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March.

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • time taken for test results to become available

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and time taken for them to be reached
