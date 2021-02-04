Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 21 January to 27 January 2021

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 35 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Published 4 February 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England): 21 January to 27 January 2021

PDF, 1.08MB, 39 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NHS Test and Trace statistics, 28 May 2020 to 27 January 2021: data tables

ODS, 133KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May 2020 to 27 January 2021: data tables

View online Download CSV 35.8KB

Demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive, 28 May 2020 to 27 January 2021: data tables

ODS, 970KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pillar 2 tests conducted: 28 May 2020 to 27 January 2021

ODS, 634KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The data reflects the first 35 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March 2020.

Testing:

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • time taken for test results to become available

Contact tracing:

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and time taken for them to be reached
Published 4 February 2021

