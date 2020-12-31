NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 17 December to 23 December
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 30 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.
The data reflects the first 30 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March.
Testing
- people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- time taken for test results to become available
Contact tracing
- people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
- close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and the time taken for them to be reached
