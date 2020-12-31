Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 17 December to 23 December

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 30 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Published 31 December 2020
Last updated 31 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England): 17 December to 23 December

HTML

NHS Test and Trace statistics, 28 May to 23 December 2020: data tables

ODS, 119KB

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May to 23 December 2020: data tables

View online Download CSV 35.6KB

Demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive, 28 May to 23 December 2020: data tables

ODS, 762KB

Pillar 2 tests conducted: 28 May to 23 December 2020

ODS, 522KB

Details

The data reflects the first 30 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March.

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • time taken for test results to become available

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and the time taken for them to be reached
Last updated 31 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added updated version of 'NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May to 23 December 2020: data tables' with correct labels for 'Hackney' as 'City of London and Hackney' and ‘Cornwall’ as 'Cornwall and Isles of Scilly’.

  2. First published.

