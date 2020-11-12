Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK) statistics: 29 October to 4 November

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 23 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England and coronavirus testing (UK).

Published 12 November 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK): 29 October to 4 November

PDF, 1.45MB, 44 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

NHS Test and Trace statistics 28 May to 4 November 2020: data tables

ODS, 94.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns 28 May to 4 November 2020: data tables

View online Download CSV 35.3KB

Demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive, 28 May to 4 November 2020: data tables

ODS, 413KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pillar 2 tests processed: 28 May to 4 November 2020

ODS, 307KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing statistics (UK): data tables

ODS, 26.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

The data reflects the first 23 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England, and testing operations in the UK since late March.

For NHS Test and Trace (England), this includes:

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • time taken for test results to become available, England

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached, England
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and the time taken for them to be reached, England

For coronavirus testing in the UK, this includes:

  • lab testing capacity, UK
  • number of tests sent out, UK
  • number of tests processed, UK
