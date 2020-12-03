Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK) statistics: 19 November to 25 November

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 26 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England and coronavirus testing (UK).

Published 3 December 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK): 19 November to 25 November

NHS Test and Trace statistics, 28 May to 25 November 2020: data tables

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May to 25 November 2020: data tables

Demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive, 28 May to 25 November 2020: data tables

Pillar 2 tests processed: 28 May to 25 November 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing statistics (UK): data tables

The data reflects the first 26 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England, and testing operations in the UK since late March.

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • time taken for test results to become available, England

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached, England
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and the time taken for them to be reached, England

For coronavirus testing in the UK, this includes:

  • lab testing capacity, UK
  • number of tests sent out, UK
  • number of tests processed, UK
