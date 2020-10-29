NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK) statistics: 15 October to 21 October
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 21 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England and coronavirus testing (UK).
Documents
Details
The data reflects the first 21 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England, and testing operations in the UK since late March.
For NHS Test and Trace (England), this includes:
Testing
- people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
- people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
- time taken for test results to become available, England
Contact tracing
- people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached, England
- close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached, England
For coronavirus testing in the UK, this includes:
- lab testing capacity, UK
- number of tests sent out, UK
- number of tests processed, UK
Published 29 October 2020