NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK) statistics: 1 October to 7 October 2020

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 19 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England and coronavirus testing (UK).

Published 15 October 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK): 1 October to 7 October

PDF, 1.35MB, 45 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NHS Test and Trace statistics 28 May to 7 October 2020: data tables

ODS, 74KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns 28 May to 7 October 2020: data tables

View online Download CSV 23.3KB

Demographic data for people tested and testing positive, 28 May to 7 October 2020: data tables

ODS, 14.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pillar 2 tests processed: 28 May to 7 October 2020

ODS, 259KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing statistics (UK): data tables

ODS, 22.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

The data reflects the first 19 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England, and testing operations in the UK since late March.

For NHS Test and Trace (England), this includes:

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • time taken for test results to become available, England

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached, England
  • close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached, England

For coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in the UK, this includes:

  • lab testing capacity, UK
  • number of tests sent out, UK
  • number of tests processed, UK
