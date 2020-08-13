NHS Test and Trace app: privacy information

This privacy notice sets out privacy information for the NHS Test and Trace app for coronavirus. It covers:

the personal data the app collects and how we use it

measures taken to ensure the use of the app respects your privacy, is secure and in line with data protection law

This app version is intended for use by early adopters for a pilot period. This privacy notice only relates to this version of the app.

The data protection impact assessment formally documents how the app works and how it protects the privacy of its users.