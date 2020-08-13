Guidance

NHS Test and Trace app: privacy information

Privacy notice and data protection impact assessment for the NHS Test and Trace mobile app.

Published 13 August 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

NHS Test and Trace App (early adopter trial, August 2020): privacy notice

The NHS Test and Trace App (early adopter trial, August 2020): data protection impact assessment

DPIA annex 1: onboarding user journey flow

PDF, 13.3MB, 1 page

DPIA annex 2: high-risk postcode district user journey flow

PDF, 7.22MB, 1 page

DPIA annex 3: symptom checker user journey flow

PDF, 5.71MB, 1 page

DPIA annex 4: isolation countdown user journey flow

PDF, 33.4MB, 1 page

DPIA annex 5: pause and resume user journey flow

PDF, 787KB, 1 page

DPIA annex 6: more information user journey flow

PDF, 4.38MB, 1 page

This privacy notice sets out privacy information for the NHS Test and Trace app for coronavirus. It covers:

  • the personal data the app collects and how we use it
  • measures taken to ensure the use of the app respects your privacy, is secure and in line with data protection law

This app version is intended for use by early adopters for a pilot period. This privacy notice only relates to this version of the app.

The data protection impact assessment formally documents how the app works and how it protects the privacy of its users.

