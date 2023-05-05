NHS pay settlement: ministerial direction request
Letters between the Permanent Secretary and the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care regarding a ministerial direction for the NHS pay settlement.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Care wrote to the Secretary of State, the Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP, requesting that he approves expenditure involved in the NHS pay settlement. The Secretary of State in return issued a ministerial direction.