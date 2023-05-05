Correspondence

NHS pay settlement: ministerial direction request

Letters between the Permanent Secretary and the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care regarding a ministerial direction for the NHS pay settlement.

Department of Health and Social Care
5 May 2023

Applies to England

Letter from the Permanent Secretary to the Secretary of State requesting a ministerial direction for the NHS pay settlement

Letter from the Secretary of State to the Permanent Secretary regarding the ministerial direction request for the NHS pay settlement

The Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Care wrote to the Secretary of State, the Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP, requesting that he approves expenditure involved in the NHS pay settlement. The Secretary of State in return issued a ministerial direction.

