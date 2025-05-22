Correspondence

NHS pay awards 2025 to 2026: doctors and dentists

The Department of Health and Social Care confirms a 4% pay rise for consultants, speciality doctors, specialists, GPs and dentists, backdated to 1 April 2025.

Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP
22 May 2025

Applies to England

NHS pay award 2025 to 2026 for consultants, speciality doctors, specialists, GPs and dentists

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has accepted the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies to confirm the pay award for 2025 to 2026 for NHS consultants, speciality doctors, specialists, GPs and dentists.

See NHS pay award 2025 to 2026 details for:

Published 22 May 2025

