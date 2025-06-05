Transparency data

NHS injury costs recovery scheme: April 2025 to March 2026

Data on the funds collected by the Compensation Recovery Unit and funds paid to the NHS.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 June 2025

Applies to England, Scotland and Wales

Documents

NHS injury costs recovery scheme: amounts collected April 2025 to March 2026

HTML

Details

The NHS injury costs recovery scheme aims to recover the cost of NHS treatment where personal injury compensation is paid - for example, after a road traffic accident. The Department of Health and Social Care publishes monthly updates on the amount of money recovered under the injury costs recovery scheme.

The Compensation Recovery Unit recovers funds primarily from insurance companies and then pays them to the NHS hospital or ambulance trust that provided the treatment.

Updates to this page

Published 5 June 2025

