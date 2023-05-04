NHS injury costs recovery scheme: April 2023 to March 2024
Data on the funds collected by the Compensation Recovery Unit and funds paid to the NHS.
Applies to England, Scotland and Wales
The NHS injury costs recovery scheme aims to recover the cost of NHS treatment where personal injury compensation is paid, for example, after a road traffic accident. The Department of Health and Social Care publishes monthly updates on the amount of money recovered under the injury costs recovery scheme.
The Compensation Recovery Unit recovers funds primarily from insurance companies and then pays them to the NHS hospital or ambulance trust that provided the treatment.