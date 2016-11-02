Guidance
NHS injury cost recovery scheme
Guidance for NHS trusts on the application of the NHS Injury Cost Recovery (ICR) scheme for 2020 to 2021.
This document is for NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts who provide treatment for injuries where costs are recoverable under the NHS ICR scheme.
It sets out the circumstances and processes for recovering costs. It gives guidance on how ICR payments should be recorded in annual accounts.
The idea behind the scheme is that those responsible for causing injury to others should meet the cost of NHS treatment. NHS costs are recovered only where personal injury compensation is paid, for example after a road traffic accident. Funds recovered come primarily from a third-party compensator or insurer.
