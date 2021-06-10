NHS holiday pay for voluntary overtime: equalities impact assessment

These documents record the equality analysis undertaken for the calculation of holiday pay under the NHS Handbook for regular voluntary overtime to enable ministers to fulfil the requirements placed on them by the Public Sector Equality Duty ( PSED ) as set out in section 149 of the Equality Act 2010. The PSED is an ongoing duty which will continue to be monitored and reviewed.

The equality assessment provides a comprehensive analysis of the way in which equalities impact considerations have informed the development of the collectively agreed framework agreement on corrective payments for regular voluntary overtime in relation to the calculation of annual leave payments. The additional guidance provides examples of areas and suggested adjustments which NHS employers should consider when implementing the framework agreement.