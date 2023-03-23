Guidance

NHS general ophthalmic service fees and optical voucher values from April 2023

Letter and directions setting out general ophthalmic services fees and optical voucher values from 1 April 2023.

Department of Health and Social Care
23 March 2023

Letter setting out general ophthalmic services fees from 1 April 2023

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Payments) Directions 2023

The National Health Service (Charges for Optical Appliances) Directions 2023

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Continuing Education and Training Allowances) Payments Directions 2023

The letter provides guidance for:

  • all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
  • optometrists
  • ophthalmic medical practitioners
  • the hospital eye service

It sets out:

  • NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2023
  • NHS optical voucher values from 1 April 2023
  • hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2023
  • continuing education and training payment for 2022, payable in 2023 with details of how to claim during the claim window 3 July to 2 November 2023
  • the grant payable to supervisors of pre-registration trainees from 1 April 2023
