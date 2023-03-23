NHS general ophthalmic service fees and optical voucher values from April 2023
Letter and directions setting out general ophthalmic services fees and optical voucher values from 1 April 2023.
The letter provides guidance for:
- all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
- optometrists
- ophthalmic medical practitioners
- the hospital eye service
It sets out:
- NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2023
- NHS optical voucher values from 1 April 2023
- hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2023
- continuing education and training payment for 2022, payable in 2023 with details of how to claim during the claim window 3 July to 2 November 2023
- the grant payable to supervisors of pre-registration trainees from 1 April 2023
Published 23 March 2023