NHS-funded nursing care: statement on delay to amending regulations

Statement on The National Health Service Commissioning Board and Clinical Commissioning Groups (Responsibilities and Standing Rules) (Amendment) Regulations 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
11 July 2022

Statement under section 6E(9) of the National Health Service Act 2006 about regulations made under section 6E coming into force on 1 June 2022

The government laid the National Health Service Commissioning Board and Clinical Commissioning Groups (Responsibilities and Standing Rules) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 (SI 532) on 11 May 2022.

Section 6E(9) of the National Health Service Act 2006 sets the expectation that amendments to the Standing Rules will normally come into force on 1 April. This statement explains the reasons for the instrument coming into force on 1 June 2022.

