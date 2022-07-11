NHS-funded nursing care: statement on delay to amending regulations
Statement on The National Health Service Commissioning Board and Clinical Commissioning Groups (Responsibilities and Standing Rules) (Amendment) Regulations 2022.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The government laid the National Health Service Commissioning Board and Clinical Commissioning Groups (Responsibilities and Standing Rules) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 (SI 532) on 11 May 2022.
Section 6E(9) of the National Health Service Act 2006 sets the expectation that amendments to the Standing Rules will normally come into force on 1 April. This statement explains the reasons for the instrument coming into force on 1 June 2022.