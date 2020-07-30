NHS-funded nursing care rates for 2019 to 2021
Letters from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS to clinical commissioning groups and local authorities.
The letter from DHSC covers:
- the backdating of the uplift to the 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 NHS-funded nursing care rate (FNC)
- payment of FNC funding via local authorities to providers
The letter from the NHS covers the recommended approach to backdating payments for 2019 to 2020.
Published 30 July 2020