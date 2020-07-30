Correspondence

NHS-funded nursing care rates for 2019 to 2021

Letters from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS to clinical commissioning groups and local authorities.

Published 30 July 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

DHSC letter: NHS-funded nursing care rates for 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021

NHS letter: funded nursing care rate – recommended approach to backdating payments for 2019 to 2020

The letter from DHSC covers:

  • the backdating of the uplift to the 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 NHS-funded nursing care rate (FNC)
  • payment of FNC funding via local authorities to providers

The letter from the NHS covers the recommended approach to backdating payments for 2019 to 2020.

