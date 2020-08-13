Guidance

NHS COVID-19 app: privacy information

Privacy notice and data protection impact assessment for the NHS COVID-19 mobile app.

Published 13 August 2020
Last updated 24 September 2020 — see all updates
Department of Health and Social Care
Wales and England

NHS COVID-19 app: privacy notice

NHS COVID-19 app: privacy notice for young people

NHS COVID-19 app: privacy information (Easy Read)

NHS COVID-19 app: data protection impact assessment

DPIA annex 1: onboarding user journey flow

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DPIA annex 2: high-risk postcode district user journey flow

DPIA annex 3: symptom checker user journey flow

DPIA annex 4: isolation countdown user journey flow

DPIA annex 5: pause and resume user journey flow

DPIA annex 6: more information user journey flow

NHS COVID-19 app: anonymisation, definitions and user data journeys

NHS COVID-19 app: our processing of special categories of personal data

This privacy notice sets out privacy information for the NHS COVID-19 app. It covers:

  • the personal data the app collects and how we use it
  • measures taken to ensure the use of the app respects your privacy, is secure and in line with data protection law

The data protection impact assessment formally documents how the app works and how it protects the privacy of its users.

