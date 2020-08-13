NHS COVID-19 app: privacy information
Privacy notice and data protection impact assessment for the NHS COVID-19 mobile app.
This privacy notice sets out privacy information for the NHS COVID-19 app. It covers:
- the personal data the app collects and how we use it
- measures taken to ensure the use of the app respects your privacy, is secure and in line with data protection law
The data protection impact assessment formally documents how the app works and how it protects the privacy of its users.
Published 13 August 2020
Last updated 24 September 2020 + show all updates
Added new and updated privacy notices for national launch of the app, including an updated data protection impact assessment.
First published.