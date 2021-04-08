NHS COVID-19 app: early adopter phase reports

This trial period is referred to as the early adopter phase. The NHS COVID-19 app programme commissioned a formal evaluation to ascertain perceptions of the NHS COVID-19 app and (intended) usage of its features during the early adopter phase.

The evaluation of the Isle of Wight pilot of NHS Test and Trace focused on the user journey and attitudes to and experiences of the service, including the first version of the NHS COVID-19 app.

Quantitative online survey work was carried out among IoW residents between 25 August and 5 September 2020 and among NHS Volunteers between 27 August and 19 September 2020 by a third party research agency, NatCen, who were commissioned by the NHS COVID-19 app programme. Telephone and online fieldwork was carried out between 12 and 27 September 2020 by another third party research agency, IFF, who were commissioned by the NHS COVID-19 app programme. Insight work was conducted with Newham community groups between 2 and 12 September 2020.