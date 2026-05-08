NHS continuing healthcare: consent form for sharing information

The consent form is for use by all health and social care professionals responsible for obtaining information-sharing consent from individuals being considered for NHS continuing healthcare. It should be used as part of the NHS continuing healthcare assessment process.

The form is available in 2 versions. The accessible version is for digital use. The other version can be printed out and filled in by hand. See the accompanying guidance document for information on how to use the form.

NHS continuing healthcare is an ongoing package of health and social care that is arranged and funded solely by the NHS, where an individual is found to have a primary health need. This care is provided to individuals aged 18 or over to meet needs that have arisen as a result of disability, accident or illness.