NHS Bursary Scheme rules 2022 to 2023
Information for students and higher education institutions about the NHS Bursary Scheme rules that apply for the academic year 2022 to 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The NHS Bursary Scheme new rules (11th edition) are for the academic year from 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023.
They apply to:
- medical and dental students (bursary-eligible study years)
- continuing non-medical postgraduate students who started their course on or after 1 August 2017 but before 1 August 2018
- continuing students on dental hygiene and dental therapy courses (included in the capped numbers commissioned by Health Education England) who started their course on or after 1 August 2017 but before 1 August 2019
Published 1 September 2022