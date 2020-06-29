NHS Bursary Scheme rules 2020
Information for students and higher education institutions about the NHS Bursary Scheme rules that apply for the academic year 2020 to 2021.
Documents
Details
The NHS Bursary Scheme new rules (9th edition) are for the academic year from 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021.
They apply to:
- medical and dental students (bursary-eligible study years)
- non-medical students who started their course on or after 1 September 2012 but before 1 August 2017
- non-medical postgraduate students who started their course on or after 1 August 2017 but before 1 August 2018
- students on dental hygiene and dental therapy courses who started their course on or after 1 August 2017 but before 1 August 2018 (included in the capped numbers commissioned by Health Education England) or started their course on or after 1 August 2018 but before 1 August 2019 at certain institutions
Published 29 June 2020