Policy paper
NHS accountability framework 2019 to 2020
The government’s accountability framework with NHS England and NHS Improvement sets out their objectives and budgets for 2019 to 2020.
Documents
Details
The government’s revised accountability framework with NHS England and NHS Improvement combines the annual statutory mandate to NHS England with its remit for NHS Improvement.
The revised financial directions to NHS England provide further detail on how NHS England’s budget is broken down.
This takes into account the joint working between the 2 organisations to lead the NHS in taking forward its Long Term Plan.
Last updated 25 March 2020 + show all updates
-
Added a revised accountability framework published with updated budget figures, and revised financial directions.
-
First published.