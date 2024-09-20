New Hospital Programme review: terms of reference
Terms of reference for the government's internal review of the New Hospital Programme.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document sets out the terms of reference for the government’s internal review of the New Hospital Programme, a hospital building programme introduced by the previous government.
The review examines options for putting the New Hospital Programme onto an affordable and deliverable footing.
The terms of reference confirm which schemes in the New Hospital Programme are in scope for review, and which schemes are out of scope and therefore will continue to progress at pace.