New Hospital Programme review: terms of reference

Terms of reference for the government's internal review of the New Hospital Programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
20 September 2024

Applies to England

New Hospital Programme review: terms of reference

This document sets out the terms of reference for the government’s internal review of the New Hospital Programme, a hospital building programme introduced by the previous government.

The review examines options for putting the New Hospital Programme onto an affordable and deliverable footing.

The terms of reference confirm which schemes in the New Hospital Programme are in scope for review, and which schemes are out of scope and therefore will continue to progress at pace.

Published 20 September 2024

