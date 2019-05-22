Notice
NE7 7DN, Alliance Medical Limited: environmental permit application advertisement
View the application submitted by Alliance Medical Limited for Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne.
The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for Radioactive Substances Activity. The arrangements are explained in its Public Participation Statement
These notices explain:
- what the application is about
- which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
- when you need to comment by The Environment Agency will decide:
- whether to grant or refuse the application
- what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
Published 22 May 2019