Notice

NE7 7DN, Alliance Medical Limited: environmental permit application advertisement

View the application submitted by Alliance Medical Limited for Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne.

Published 22 May 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for Radioactive Substances Activity. The arrangements are explained in its Public Participation Statement

These notices explain:

  • what the application is about
  • which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
  • when you need to comment by The Environment Agency will decide:
  • whether to grant or refuse the application
  • what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
Published 22 May 2019