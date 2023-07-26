National Partnership Agreement: Right Care, Right Person
This document sets out a framework for how police and health services should improve the response to people with mental health needs.
Documents
Details
An agreement between policing, health and other relevant partners that sets out the principles around the Right Care, Right Person approach which aims to ensure that individuals in mental health crisis are seen by the right professional.
This agreement is between:
- Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)
- Home Office
- NHS England
- National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC)
- Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC)
- College of Policing