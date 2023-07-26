Policy paper

National Partnership Agreement: Right Care, Right Person

This document sets out a framework for how police and health services should improve the response to people with mental health needs.

Home Office and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 July 2023

National Partnership Agreement: Right Care, Right Person (RCRP)

An agreement between policing, health and other relevant partners that sets out the principles around the Right Care, Right Person approach which aims to ensure that individuals in mental health crisis are seen by the right professional.

This agreement is between:

  • Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)
  • Home Office
  • NHS England
  • National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC)
  • Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC)
  • College of Policing
