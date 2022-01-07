National Health Service Litigation Authority (Primary Medical Services – Dispute Resolution) Directions 2021
Directions given to the National Health Service Litigation Authority (NHSLA).
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The National Health Service Litigation Authority (Primary Medical Services – Dispute Resolution) Directions 2021 allow the NHS Litigation Authority to exercise the Secretary of State’s function of making a determination under section 9(8) of the National Health Service Act 2006. This relates to the dispute between AMP Healthcare Limited and Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group.
The NHS Litigation Authority operates under the name of NHS Resolution.
These directions came into force on 7 January 2022.