Statutory guidance

National Health Service Litigation Authority (Pharmaceutical Remuneration – Payment Disputes) (England) Directions 2022

Directions given to the National Health Service Litigation Authority (NHSLA).

Department of Health and Social Care
1 August 2022

Applies to England

The National Health Service Litigation Authority (Pharmaceutical Remuneration – Payment Disputes) (England) Directions 2022

PDF, 103 KB, 4 pages

These directions enable the NHS Litigation Authority to handle disputes relating to pharmaceutical remuneration in respect of the types of decisions set out in the directions.

The NHS Litigation Authority operates under the name of NHS Resolution.

These directions came into force on 1 April 2022.

