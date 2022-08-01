National Health Service Litigation Authority (Pharmaceutical Remuneration – Payment Disputes) (England) Directions 2022
Directions given to the National Health Service Litigation Authority (NHSLA).
Applies to England
Details
These directions enable the NHS Litigation Authority to handle disputes relating to pharmaceutical remuneration in respect of the types of decisions set out in the directions.
The NHS Litigation Authority operates under the name of NHS Resolution.
These directions came into force on 1 April 2022.
Published 1 August 2022