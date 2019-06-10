National Data Strategy open call for evidence

This is an open call for evidence for the UK government’s National Data Strategy.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) leads across government on data-related policy issues, both within Government and the wider economy. This is a broad, wide-reaching remit and we will be in a continual process of engagement throughout the Strategy development to ensure that views across society, economy and government are taken into account.

Through this call for evidence we will consult on the parameters and objectives of the strategy and gather evidence that will underpin a draft strategy. We will run a full consultation on that draft strategy later in 2019.