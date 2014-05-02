National Child Measurement Programme: operational guidance
Guidance on running the National Child Measurement Programme, which collects the height and weight of reception and year 6 children across England every year.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) collects the height and weight of reception and year 6 children in about 17,000 eligible schools across England each year.
The programme provides valuable information that local authorities can use to plan for and invest in services, to ensure all children have the opportunity to be healthy. It can also engage parents by promoting healthy lifestyle advice and support.
This page contains guidance for local authority commissioners and service providers on running the NCMP, as well as example letter text for local authorities to use. This includes:
- NCMP operational guidance, which is for commissioners and providers involved in delivering the programme
- example pre-measurement letter text to send to parents, headteachers and primary care practitioners before measurements are carried out, with information about the programme
- example letter text to parents of children unable to be measured unaided, to send to parents whose child is unable to participate in the programme
- example parent feedback letter text, to send to parents after their child’s measurements have taken place with feedback and healthy lifestyle advice
We have also published NCMP information for schools, which is for headteachers and school staff on planning for the next measurement year.
