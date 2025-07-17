National Child Measurement Programme: information for schools
Information to help schools support the delivery of the National Child Measurement Programme to measure children's height and weight in reception and year 6.
Applies to England
The National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) collects the height and weight of reception and year 6 children in schools across England each year.
The programme provides valuable information that local authorities can use to plan for and invest in services, to ensure all children have the opportunity to be healthy. It can also engage parents by promoting healthy lifestyle advice and support.
Support from schools is crucial to delivering the NCMP. This guidance provides information for school leaders, staff and governing bodies about tasks that schools can help with to ensure the programme runs smoothly. It covers:
- practical arrangements
- data protection considerations
- how the programme supports children’s health and wellbeing
- the resources available to promote healthy lifestyles in schools