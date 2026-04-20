National Cancer Plan for England (easy read)
This is the government's plan to make cancer care better for people in England by 2035.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The National Cancer Plan explains how we will make cancer care better. Our goal is that 3 out of 4 people who get cancer will still be alive 5 years later. We want to reach this goal by 2035.
We asked people to share their ideas and experiences to help us write the plan. From 4 February to 29 April 2025, more than 11,000 people shared their views. Their views helped us to make this plan.