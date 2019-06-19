Guidance
NAAS knowledge assessment: example questions
Example questions that practitioners and practice supervisors can use to prepare for the NAAS knowledge assessment.
Documents
Details
These example questions can help you:
- prepare for the NAAS knowledge assessment
- familiarise yourself with the question format
These questions have been reproduced to help you familiarise yourself with the format and so you can prepare for the assessment.
They do not represent all the knowledge and skills statement (KSS) areas. The difficulty level of the questions may be different from the questions you’ll get in the assessment.
Published 19 June 2019