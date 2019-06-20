Musculoskeletal health: 5 year prevention strategic framework

This publication is a whole system strategic framework for prevention of musculoskeletal conditions across the life-course. The purpose of this document is to provide stakeholders and our system collaborators with a clear statement of PHE, NHS England and Versus Arthritis’ commitments to promote MSK health and to prevent MSK conditions. Each collaborating organisation has identified what they will be contributing and in some cases leading on.

This document will also be of interest to a wide range of organisations working on prevention of MSK conditions in the private, international and research sectors.

The MSK prevention logic model provides an overview of the programme vision: help maintain and improve the musculoskeletal health of the population in England (across the life-course), supporting people to live with good lifelong MSK health and freedom from pain and disability (ie prevention will be delivered by system partners and collaborators within 5 years.

For queries relating to this document, please contact: msk.enquiries@phe.gov.uk