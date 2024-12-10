Multinational Multi-Domain Command and Control Interoperability
A Multinational Capability Development Campaign (MCDC) report that recommends a prioritised listing of command and control (C2) modernisation actions.
Documents
Details
As nations modernise, a significant challenge is understanding which command and control (C2) capability improvements will generate the greatest benefit for delivering C2 interoperability in future coalition operations.
This report asserts that digital transformation and readiness to participate in an event-specific federation of mission networks are the two foundational themes for improving C2 interoperability. It also provides prioritised developmental actions for nations to undertake when working to improve national C2 capabilities.