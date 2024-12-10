Guidance

Multinational Multi-Domain Command and Control Interoperability

A Multinational Capability Development Campaign (MCDC) report that recommends a prioritised listing of command and control (C2) modernisation actions.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
10 December 2024

Documents

MCDC Multinational Multi-Domain Command and Control Interoperability

PDF, 1.8 MB, 42 pages

Details

As nations modernise, a significant challenge is understanding which command and control (C2) capability improvements will generate the greatest benefit for delivering C2 interoperability in future coalition operations.

This report asserts that digital transformation and readiness to participate in an event-specific federation of mission networks are the two foundational themes for improving C2 interoperability. It also provides prioritised developmental actions for nations to undertake when working to improve national C2 capabilities.

Updates to this page

Published 10 December 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content