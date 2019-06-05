Guidance
Multi-agency assurance panels: process guidance
This document provides the Multi-Agency Assurance Panel (MAAP) chairs and panel members with guidance regarding the role of, and the process for, undertaking MAAPs.
This guidance complements the Competent Authority guidance which provides information for staff in the Single Competent Authority within the Home Office to help them decide whether a person referred under the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) is a victim of modern slavery.
