Movement and transport safety regulations

The Movement and Transport Safety Regulator ( MTSR ) is responsible for regulating Defence Movement and Transport ( M&T ) activities (including contracted activity) conducted worldwide. M&T covers a wide and varied range of functional disciplines that often require pan-Top Level Budget (TLB) cooperation, with tasks routinely involving military activity interfacing directly with commercial operations and the general public. Responsible for setting and continuously improving Defence M&T regulations, standards and Defence Codes of Practice ( DCoPs ); MTSR provides assurance through the conduct of audits and inspections, while providing regulatory advice and guidance for all M&T activities.

DCoPs describe good practice and if followed would be considered sufficient to demonstrate compliance with a regulation. However, alternative approaches may be utilised where this produces outcomes as good as those required by the regulation. Guidance provides additional material in support of regulations and DCoPs .

