Monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in England wastewater, monthly statistics: June 2021

Data showing the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA detected in wastewater by the Environmental Monitoring for Health Protections (EMHP) wastewater monitoring programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 July 2021

Documents

Environmental Monitoring For Health Protection (EMHP); wastewater monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 in England: June 2021

HTML

EMHP wastewater concentration data. June 2021

ODS, 64.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Environmental Monitoring for Health Protection wastewater programme: statement of compliance with the Code of Practice for Statistics

HTML

Details

This release contains data about the EMHP wastewater programme.

The data cover the period 1 June 2021 to 28 June 2021.

This includes data on the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater sampled from Sewage Treatment Works as part of the EMHP National Monitoring programme.

