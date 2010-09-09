Guidance

MOD sustainability and environmental appraisal tools handbook

The MOD sustainability and environmental appraisal tools (SEAT) handbook is the single point of reference for the suite of appraisal tool methodologies.

Documents

SEAT handbook section 1: summary booklet

PDF, 986KB

SEAT handbook section 2: sustainability appraisal

PDF, 2.11MB

SEAT handbook section 3: strategic environmental assessment

PDF, 1.05MB

SEAT handbook section 4: environmental impact assessment

PDF, 1.93MB

SEAT handbook section 5: habitats regulation assessment

PDF, 1.12MB

SEAT handbook section 6: defence related environmental assessment method (DREAM)

PDF, 1.69MB

SEAT handbook section 7: climate impacts risk assessment method (CIRAM)

PDF, 1.23MB

SEAT handbook section 8: linked tools

PDF, 1.11MB

Details

The MOD sustainability and environmental appraisal tools (SEAT) handbook is the single point of reference for the suite of appraisal tool methodologies used on estates related plans, programmes projects and activities such as military training within MOD. It sets out guidelines and methodologies for the suite of tools (or the ‘Appraisal Tool Hierarchy’).

