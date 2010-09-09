Guidance
MOD sustainability and environmental appraisal tools handbook
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
- 9 September 2010
- 21 August 2017, see all updates
The MOD sustainability and environmental appraisal tools (SEAT) handbook is the single point of reference for the suite of appraisal tool methodologies.
SEAT handbook section 1: summary booklet
SEAT handbook section 8: linked tools
The MOD sustainability and environmental appraisal tools (SEAT) handbook is the single point of reference for the suite of appraisal tool methodologies used on estates related plans, programmes projects and activities such as military training within MOD. It sets out guidelines and methodologies for the suite of tools (or the ‘Appraisal Tool Hierarchy’).
Published: 9 September 2010
Updated: 21 August 2017
