MOD surplus inventory for sale

The table below lists MoD Inventory that may be available for sale.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
Published
19 October 2021

Inventory For Sale

All sales will be subject to a wide variety of controls; regulations, and MOD Terms and Conditions of Sale. Price(s) are firm and non-negotiable and items will be sold on a first come first served basis.

For further info please email DESDSA-CES-PSS-SALAD@mod.gov.uk stating your company name; the reference number and the NSN of the item/s you are enquiring about.

