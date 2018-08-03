MOD support fund for schools with service children: grant application pack

The bidding round for the 2019 ESF will open on Friday 14 September 2018 and close at 1800 hours on Friday 19 October 2018.

The ‘Grant application pack’ consists of 5 documents:

Education Support Fund Instructions and Guidance

application form (one form for England, one form for NI/Scotland/Wales)

scoring criteria sheet

bid criteria

Also available is an Education Support Fund Poster

Background

In light of the ongoing drawdown from Germany and to provide time for the educational authorities across the UK to bring in longer-term provision for Service children as necessary, the Secretary of State for Defence on 24 July 2018 announced the extension of the Education Support Fund ( ESF ), on a limited basis, for an additional two years. The fund will consist of £3 million in 2018/19 and £2 million in 2019/20.

Schools are a critical part of supporting our service families. Children may have to change school when a service parent is posted or school may support a pupil when a parent is absent for long periods of time. This fund is available to support schools in embedding practices that can benefit the service children and their school.

The fund is different from the Armed Forces Community Covenant Grant Scheme which is open to a wider variety of organisations and seeks to forge closer ties between Military and local communities.

It is also different to the Service Pupil Premium, which is provided to schools in England by the Department for Education in respect of children of serving members of the armed forces.

Directorate Children and Young People ( DCYP ), which is the MOD ’s professional focal point for all matters relating to children and young people associated with the armed forces, are the lead organisation supporting the fund. Read the Instructions and Guidance for more details of eligibility and criteria.

Applications from England, Scotland and Wales should be emailed to DCYP - MOD - ESF -Mailbox@mod.gov.uk. Applications from Northern Ireland should be forwarded to RC-AWS-N-Lisburn-CESO@mod.gov.uk.

